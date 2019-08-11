Mae Kennedy (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mae Kennedy.
Service Information
North End Baptist Church
5115 Eastex Fwy
Beaumont, TX 77706
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
North End Baptist Church
5115 Eastex Freeway
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

1925-2019 Mae Kennedy (née Spell), 94, native of Beaumont died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Arlington, TX. She was married to Dr. Jack Kennedy. Survivors include her son Bill Kennedy of Conroe, TX, daughter Sue Kennedy of Arlington, TX, "adopted" daughter Jerry Ann Guidroz of Galveston, TX, brother Martin Spell of Garland, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 a.m. at North End Baptist Church, 5115 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont. Donations may be made in her memory to the Spell Cemetery Association, 3810 Broadmoor Drive, Beaumont, TX 77707.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.