1925-2019 Mae Kennedy (née Spell), 94, native of Beaumont died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Arlington, TX. She was married to Dr. Jack Kennedy. Survivors include her son Bill Kennedy of Conroe, TX, daughter Sue Kennedy of Arlington, TX, "adopted" daughter Jerry Ann Guidroz of Galveston, TX, brother Martin Spell of Garland, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 a.m. at North End Baptist Church, 5115 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont. Donations may be made in her memory to the Spell Cemetery Association, 3810 Broadmoor Drive, Beaumont, TX 77707.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 11, 2019