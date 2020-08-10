1/
Maggie Darlene Postula
1940 - 2020
Maggie Darlene Postula, 79, of San Antonio, Texas went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 5, at her residence.

Mrs. Postula was born October 20, 1940 in Port Arthur, Texas, to the late Alfred Francis Heath Sr. and Hazel Marie Woodson Heath. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Lawrence Postula; one sister, Beverly Pearl Dugas, and one brother, A.F. Heath Jr. She was an English teacher for 35 years and a member of the Texas State Teachers Association and Conroe Art League. Mrs Postula is survived by one son, Michael Erik Postula (Staci), one daughter, Tracey St. Peter (Rusty); and three grandchildren, Jordan Gooding (Trent) Jon-Michael Postula, and Audrey Marie Postula.

Memorial Service to be held Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 at the Cowboy Church in Montgomery, Texas at 3:00 pm.

Graveside service is scheduled at Bowling Green Memorial Gardens in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Friday, August 14th, 2020 at 1100 am.

Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home, Inc. - Bowling Green
901 Fairview Avenue
Bowling Green, KY 42101
(270) 843-4338
