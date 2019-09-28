Marcelle Sheppard, 90, of Collinsville, formerly of Friendship and Vidor, died Monday, September 23, 2019 in Sherman, Texas. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Sunday, September 29, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville, Texas. Visitation will begin at 12 noon prior to services on Sunday. Born February 1, 1929 in the Friendship Community near Roganville, Texas, she was a former resident of Vidor and Friendship before moving to Collinsville. She is survived by her son, David Sheppard and wife Cara of Collinsville; and four grandchildren, Matthew, Taylor, Lauren and Luke Sheppard.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019