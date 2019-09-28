Marcelle Sheppard (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcelle Sheppard.
Service Information
Adam's E.E. Stringer Funeral Home
111 S Margaret Ave
Kirbyville, TX
75956
(409)-423-2221
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Adam's E.E. Stringer Funeral Home
111 S Margaret Ave
Kirbyville, TX 75956
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Adam's E.E. Stringer Funeral Home
111 S Margaret Ave
Kirbyville, TX 75956
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marcelle Sheppard, 90, of Collinsville, formerly of Friendship and Vidor, died Monday, September 23, 2019 in Sherman, Texas. Funeral service will be 2:00 pm Sunday, September 29, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville, Texas. Visitation will begin at 12 noon prior to services on Sunday. Born February 1, 1929 in the Friendship Community near Roganville, Texas, she was a former resident of Vidor and Friendship before moving to Collinsville. She is survived by her son, David Sheppard and wife Cara of Collinsville; and four grandchildren, Matthew, Taylor, Lauren and Luke Sheppard.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details