1924 - 2019 Margaret Abshire, 95, of Lumberton, passed away on September 3, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Beaumont with a reception at 10:30 a.m. Born in Nantymoel, South Wales, on April 22, 1924, she was the daughter of Percival John Baker and Cathleen Brown Baker. Margaret loved gardening and being surrounded by flowers. She was a wonderful cook. Margaret enjoyed watching the Astros, reading, and traveling every chance she got. She was a loving mother and a wonderful grandmother, taking in everyone who she encountered, with love and kindness. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 60 years, A.J. Abshire; parents, Percival and Cathleen Baker; brother, John Baker; and sister, Pat Baker. She is survived by her son, Richard Abshire and wife Gay of Lumberton; grandchildren, Britney & P.J. Norman, and Heath & Breeann Abshire; great-grandchildren, Colt & Brylee Norman, and Hunter & Hanna Abshire; and sisters, Gene and Joyce of England; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 6, 2019