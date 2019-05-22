Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Gayle. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Westgate Memorial Baptist Church Interment 1:00 PM Resthaven Mausoleum Lubbock , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1924 - 2019 Margaret Jean Clements Kilpatrick Gayle was born on June 22, 1924 in Winters, Texas and died in Beaumont, Texas on May 19, 2019. She was the daughter of Elvis and Eva Wilson Clements and was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Elvis Clements, Jr.; and husbands A.S. "Cotton" Kilpatrick and Clarence Loren Gayle. Jean is survived by her daughter, Becky Kilpatrick Reimers and her husband John, grandchildren and spouses: Jan Reimers George (Rob) and Jeff Reimers (Kelly), and great-grandchildren: Lucy, Clarey, and Tres George; and Tessa and Sabine Reimers. Other survivors are Loren's children and their families: Charlene Gayle Davis (Ralph), Shirley Gayle Cheek, C.R. "Butch" Gayle (Bobbie), and Ronald Gayle (Tresa). She is also survived by her sister Glee Clements Odell, a niece and her husband: Sharon Estill (Jim), all of Argyle, Texas, and one nephew and his wife: Richard Jefferson Fry III (Linda) of Boerne. Jean graduated from Graham High School and attended McMurray College, Abilene, where she met and married A.S. "Cotton" Kilpatrick on August 30, 1947. They moved to Denver City, Texas where Cotton was the Office Supervisor for Shell Oil Company until his death on June 22, 1975. Jean resided in Denver City for forty years where she was a member of First Baptist Church, serving as its first church secretary and teaching Sunday School. Active for thirty six years in the Tejas Study Club, a Texas Federation of Women's Club, she held numerous offices, including president. She also served as secretary for the local chapter of the American Heart Association. Jean retired in 1987 from her 30-year tenure as the secretary of the Denver City Intermediate School. On July 24, 1987, Jean married Loren Gayle, a retired Yoakum County farmer. They moved to Lubbock, Texas in 1989 where they were members of the Open Doors Sunday School Class of Bacon Heights Baptist Church. In 2010 they moved to Beaumont, Texas, residing in Calder Woods Retirement Community. Jean and Loren joined Westgate Memorial Baptist Church, where they were members of Sojourner Sunday School Class. A celebration of Jean's life will be at Westgate Memorial Baptist Church on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation to follow. A memorial service and interment will be held at Resthaven Mausoleum, Lubbock, Texas on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westgate Memorial Baptist Church, 6220 Westgate Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or to the Student Foundation Scholarship Fund, Baylor University, One Bear Place #97050, Waco, Texas 76798-7050.

1924 - 2019 Margaret Jean Clements Kilpatrick Gayle was born on June 22, 1924 in Winters, Texas and died in Beaumont, Texas on May 19, 2019. She was the daughter of Elvis and Eva Wilson Clements and was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Elvis Clements, Jr.; and husbands A.S. "Cotton" Kilpatrick and Clarence Loren Gayle. Jean is survived by her daughter, Becky Kilpatrick Reimers and her husband John, grandchildren and spouses: Jan Reimers George (Rob) and Jeff Reimers (Kelly), and great-grandchildren: Lucy, Clarey, and Tres George; and Tessa and Sabine Reimers. Other survivors are Loren's children and their families: Charlene Gayle Davis (Ralph), Shirley Gayle Cheek, C.R. "Butch" Gayle (Bobbie), and Ronald Gayle (Tresa). She is also survived by her sister Glee Clements Odell, a niece and her husband: Sharon Estill (Jim), all of Argyle, Texas, and one nephew and his wife: Richard Jefferson Fry III (Linda) of Boerne. Jean graduated from Graham High School and attended McMurray College, Abilene, where she met and married A.S. "Cotton" Kilpatrick on August 30, 1947. They moved to Denver City, Texas where Cotton was the Office Supervisor for Shell Oil Company until his death on June 22, 1975. Jean resided in Denver City for forty years where she was a member of First Baptist Church, serving as its first church secretary and teaching Sunday School. Active for thirty six years in the Tejas Study Club, a Texas Federation of Women's Club, she held numerous offices, including president. She also served as secretary for the local chapter of the American Heart Association. Jean retired in 1987 from her 30-year tenure as the secretary of the Denver City Intermediate School. On July 24, 1987, Jean married Loren Gayle, a retired Yoakum County farmer. They moved to Lubbock, Texas in 1989 where they were members of the Open Doors Sunday School Class of Bacon Heights Baptist Church. In 2010 they moved to Beaumont, Texas, residing in Calder Woods Retirement Community. Jean and Loren joined Westgate Memorial Baptist Church, where they were members of Sojourner Sunday School Class. A celebration of Jean's life will be at Westgate Memorial Baptist Church on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation to follow. A memorial service and interment will be held at Resthaven Mausoleum, Lubbock, Texas on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Westgate Memorial Baptist Church, 6220 Westgate Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or to the Student Foundation Scholarship Fund, Baylor University, One Bear Place #97050, Waco, Texas 76798-7050. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close