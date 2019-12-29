Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Louise (von Bargen) Mansell. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary

1932-2019 Margaret Louise von Bargen Mansell, 87, of Beaumont, Texas died Monday, December 23, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on November 18, 1932, in Newark, New Jersey, to Florence Waldheim von Bargen and William F. von Bargen. She grew up in Kearny and Madison, New Jersey. Marge graduated from The Gill School (now the Gill St. Bernard School) in New Jersey. Marge married Douglas Mansell in 1954. They were married for 63 years before Doug's passing in 2017. Doug worked for Bethlehem Steel throughout his career, and this brought their family from New Jersey, to Massachusetts, to Maryland, to Texas. In 1994, after Doug retired, he and Marge moved to Stuart, Florida, where they enjoyed many happy years surrounded by friends from all over the country. Marge was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her constant love and infectious laughter will be greatly missed. Marge is survived by her children, Lynn Rhoads and her husband, Eddy, of Independence, Missouri; Richard Mansell of Burlington, Kansas; Robin Lucas and her husband, Steve, of Beaumont, Texas; and Pati Barnett and her husband Keith of Beaumont, Texas. She is survived by her brother, William F. von Bargen, Jr. and his wife, Marilyn, of Rockville, Maryland. She was also a devoted grandmother to nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date. Her cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Some Other Place, P.O. Box 0843, Beaumont, Texas 77704 or Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, Florida 34997. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1932-2019 Margaret Louise von Bargen Mansell, 87, of Beaumont, Texas died Monday, December 23, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on November 18, 1932, in Newark, New Jersey, to Florence Waldheim von Bargen and William F. von Bargen. She grew up in Kearny and Madison, New Jersey. Marge graduated from The Gill School (now the Gill St. Bernard School) in New Jersey. Marge married Douglas Mansell in 1954. They were married for 63 years before Doug's passing in 2017. Doug worked for Bethlehem Steel throughout his career, and this brought their family from New Jersey, to Massachusetts, to Maryland, to Texas. In 1994, after Doug retired, he and Marge moved to Stuart, Florida, where they enjoyed many happy years surrounded by friends from all over the country. Marge was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her constant love and infectious laughter will be greatly missed. Marge is survived by her children, Lynn Rhoads and her husband, Eddy, of Independence, Missouri; Richard Mansell of Burlington, Kansas; Robin Lucas and her husband, Steve, of Beaumont, Texas; and Pati Barnett and her husband Keith of Beaumont, Texas. She is survived by her brother, William F. von Bargen, Jr. and his wife, Marilyn, of Rockville, Maryland. She was also a devoted grandmother to nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held at a later date. Her cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Some Other Place, P.O. Box 0843, Beaumont, Texas 77704 or Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, Florida 34997. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close