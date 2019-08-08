1929 - 2019 Margaret Tynan Davis, 89, of Groves, Texas passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at her home. She was born August 16, 1929 in Nederland, Texas to Patrick C. Tynan and Beulah Nelson Tynan. A visitation for family and friends will begin at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves with a memorial service to follow at 2:30 p.m. Margaret is survived by her husband of 69 years, Walter "Buddy" Davis of Groves, seven daughters, Edie Barnett and husband Bobby, Nancy Arellano, Colleen Curtis, Hillary Feltman and husband Jack, Karen West, Christine Cerny and husband Robert and Barbara Burleson, two sons, Shaun P. Davis and wife Tammy and Damian Davis, sister, Frances Tynan, seventeen grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 8, 2019