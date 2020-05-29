Margie Barry
1939 - 2020
Margie Katherine Barry, passed away on May 27, 2020, in Beaumont, Texas

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Beaumont. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest in Beaumont.

Born in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana, on August 3, 1939, she was the daughter of Alton Cade Wagley and Marjorie (Corley) Wagley. Margie was a loving wife and mother. She worked for many years as a Registered Nurse and Nurse Practitioner with her husband, Dr. Gene Barry, at his practice in Beaumont. She also worked for the local women's shelter and American Red Cross.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Margie is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Dr. Gene Barry; 10 children; 15 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and her brother.


Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Claybar Funeral Home Inc
504 N 5Th St
Orange, TX 77630
(409) 886-4445
