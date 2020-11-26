Margie Ferreri passed away at the age of 87 on November 22, 2020, in Round Rock, Texas.



Margie was born in Joaquin, Texas on May 13, 1933, as the first of three children by Emmett and Maybelle Pugh. Margie lived most of her adult life in Conroe, Texas. There she was the owner/operator of Margie's Beauty Salon, where for over 40 years she enhanced the style and beauty of so many Conroe area residents. As president of the local affiliate of the Texas Hairdresser's Association, Margie endeavored to strengthen her profession and benefit her local community by sponsoring charity fundraisers.



Margie was a proud member of Xi Zeta Epsilon. She enjoyed many years of friendship with her sorority sisters, with whom she participated in numerous social and community service events through the years.



Margie was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Conroe throughout her adult life. She loved the Lord and found sincere fellowship in the church.



In her later years, Margie found purpose as a volunteer for Odyssey Hospice, cutting the hair of patients and being a good listener to their caregivers.



Margie was a beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Margie is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Joe J. Ferreri Jr. The couple spent many fun-loving years socializing with friends and traveling widely in the United States and Europe. Her brother, Emmett, preceded her in death, also. She is survived by brother Larry Pugh; daughters Diane Abitua and Lisa Ezell; sons John Davis and Sam Ferreri; grandchildren Philip Abitua, Denise Davis, Katie See, Laura Davis, Andres Abitua and Yin Ezell; as well as, wonderful nephews, great-grandchildren and friends.



The family wishes to thank the staff of the Cottages at Chandler Creek for their devoted care of Margie during her last months. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Conroe in Margie's memory.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 beginning at 1:00pm in Garden Park Cemetery behind Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe, Texas.



