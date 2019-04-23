Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Marie "Worthy" (Kelley) Christopher. View Sign Service Information Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 (409)-892-3456 Viewing 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery 1155 N 11Th St Beaumont , TX 77702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1945 - 2019 Margie Marie (Kelley) "Worthy" Christopher left this world on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 to meet her heavenly Father at 73 years of age. Margie was born December 11, 1945 in Beaumont, Texas. She graduated from French High School and Angelo's Business College in Beaumont. Margie married her first love and beloved husband, Edward C Worthy in 1965. God blessed their lives with one son, Edward "Clifton" Worthy Jr in 1971. She was employed with Reliance Life Insurance Company as their bookkeeper and secretary along with working part time as receptionist for Coastal Electronics. She went to work at North End Baptist Church as the Pastor's secretary and church secretary for 12 years. Margie worked for Beaumont Coca-Cola beginning August 30, 1977 and retired January 1, 2001 after the death of her husband, Edward C Worthy, October 21, 2000. After retiring Margie became a full time mom and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, sewing, and cooking. She enjoyed baking and decorating birthday cakes and wedding cakes for family and friends. God blessed her with another wonderful husband, Jerry D. Christopher. They enjoyed traveling, country and western music, and entertaining all their children and grandchildren on holidays and special occasions. In 2003 her very first grandson, Cade Edward Ray Worthy was born and in 2005 her second grandchild was born, Leila Caleigh Worthy. She spent every moment possible loving, teaching, playing, and enjoying them. It was one of the most fulfilling times of her life. She enjoyed it incredibly. She was a wonderful Mom, amazing MawMaw, dedicated Wife, Sister, Aunt, Daughter, and Friend. While a teenager at home, Margie helped her mother and brothers raise their 6 children. She was a caregiver to her parents, husband, and many other family members. She was loving, kind hearted, caring, and dedicated to her family. She loved everyone and was the first to volunteer to help a family member or friend in need. Margie accepted Jesus as her savior when she was 12 years of age. She loved her church and was dedicated to serving her Lord. She helped in the Community Diaper Assistance Ministry, VBS, and served on different committees all at North End Baptist Church. Margie leaves behind a family that adored her and loved her very much. It saddens us all to lose her earthly presence, but we are comforted in knowing she was greeted at Heaven's gates by her loved ones who have gone before her and is resting peacefully in the arms of her Savior. She will be greatly missed. Margie is survived by her loving husband, Jerry D Christopher, son, E. Clifton Worthy Jr and wife Lisa, grandchildren, Cade and Leila Worthy. Nieces and Nephews that she loved like her own children: Gayle Kelley Russell and husband Steve, Troy Kelley Jr and wife Vikki, Judy Kelley, Wesley Kelley, and Beth Kelley and husband Jeremy. Great nephew Brandon Tunnell and wife Ashlee and great niece, Melana Kelley. And great great nephew Jackson Tunnell. Stepson, Donnie Christopher and wife Cici, stepdaughter, Janet Benson, and stepson, Jay Christopher and wife Jackie and 7 step grandchildren and 12 step great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her first husband, Edward Worthy Sr, her parents, Valentine Stanton and Inez Kelley, brothers, William Kelley, Troy Kelley Sr and Charles Kelley, nephew, Roy Kelley and Grandparents Joel and Mary Kelley and John and Estella Smith . Viewing will be 11am-1pm at Claybar Funeral Home on 11th Street in Beaumont on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019. Funeral service will be immediately following also at Claybar Funeral Home at 1:00pm on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 with Rev. Eric House and Rev Duane Kelley officiating. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Cemetery. The family would like to send their sincere thanks to Compassion Hospice and Harbor Hospice House for the extraordinary care and support of family during Margie's fight with GBM. Along with Dr. Zhu and team and all who cared for her at Memorial Hermann in Houston. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

