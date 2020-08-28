1/1
Maria Cristina Shields
1952 - 2020
Maria Cristina Shields was born in Puerto Rico March 13, 1952, and passed away August 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband Michael Shields; children: Brandon Polito and Cecilia Polito, Michael Shields Jr. and Gabi Shields, Randy Hairr and Amy Shields Hairr, Max Smith Shields, and special "children" Eddie and Seth Shields; grandchildren, Jayden Hairr, Tzunami Polito, PeyPey Hairr, Renee Shields, and Marky Shields; sister and brother-in-law, Isabelle and Bob Westfall; and niece Melissa Balbo.

A Memorial Service officiated by friend Pierce Futch, will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's honor to Operation Pets Alive! at operationpetsalive.org. You are invited to leave a written condolence to the family on our website at www.shmfh.com.

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
