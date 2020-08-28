Maria Cristina Shields was born in Puerto Rico March 13, 1952, and passed away August 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband Michael Shields; children: Brandon Polito and Cecilia Polito, Michael Shields Jr. and Gabi Shields, Randy Hairr and Amy Shields Hairr, Max Smith Shields, and special "children" Eddie and Seth Shields; grandchildren, Jayden Hairr, Tzunami Polito, PeyPey Hairr, Renee Shields, and Marky Shields; sister and brother-in-law, Isabelle and Bob Westfall; and niece Melissa Balbo.
A Memorial Service officiated by friend Pierce Futch, will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Chapel at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maria's honor to Operation Pets Alive! at operationpetsalive.org
. You are invited to leave a written condolence to the family on our website at www.shmfh.com
.