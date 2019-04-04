Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1932 - 2019 Maria Salsone Cucuzza Madaffri, 87, of Beaumont, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at The Oaks of Beaumont. She was born on February 15, 1932, to Pasqualina Condina Salsone and Antonio Salsone, in Tresilico, Calabria, Italy. She adored cooking for her family. Maria was past President of the Italian American Society of Beaumont and was part of Italian Piazza constructed in Beaumont. Maria was also an avid animal lover. Survivors include her son, Jesse V. Madaffri of Beaumont; daughters, Darlene Tydlacka and her husband, Doug, of Fannett and Patricia Stelly and her fiance, Don Morgan, of Lumberton; step-daughter, Jean Kurdas of Florida; granddaughter, Emma Madaffri; grandsons, Dillon Tydlacka and Christopher Stelly and his wife, Cortney; brother-in-law, James "Jimmy" Madaffri and his wife, Marilyn; sister-in-law, Mary Lou "LuLu" Madaffri; nephew and niece, Alfonso and Rosa Salsone, both of Reggio Calabria, Italy; and numerous nieces and nephews in Texas, Florida, and California. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Anthony Cucuzza and late husband, Jesse Madaffri; parents; and brothers and sisters-in-law, A gathering of Mrs. Madaffri's family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Broussard's, with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 4 Bayou Brandt Drive, Suite B, Beaumont, Texas 77706; or The Humane Society of Southeast Texas, P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1605 N Major Dr

Beaumont , TX 77713

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.