Marie Barnett, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Livingston, TX. She was born April 3, 1932, in Port Arthur, TX to Charles & Mary Arisco. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Barnett of Groves, TX, and her granddaughter, Karen Marie Barnett of College Station, TX. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Joseph P. Arisco of Groves and her four sons and their wives - Robert and Charlotte of Livingston, TX; David and Michelle of Colorado Springs, CO; Michael and Anne of Round Rock, TX; Ben and Nancy of Houston, TX. She also had nine grandchildren.
Please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/port-arthur-tx/grammier-oberle-funeral-home/4035?utm_source=google_my_business&utm_medium=organic for additional information and arrangement details.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.