Marie A. Barnett
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Barnett, 88, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Livingston, TX. She was born April 3, 1932, in Port Arthur, TX to Charles & Mary Arisco. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Robert Barnett of Groves, TX, and her granddaughter, Karen Marie Barnett of College Station, TX. She is survived by her brother, Dr. Joseph P. Arisco of Groves and her four sons and their wives - Robert and Charlotte of Livingston, TX; David and Michelle of Colorado Springs, CO; Michael and Anne of Round Rock, TX; Ben and Nancy of Houston, TX. She also had nine grandchildren.

Please go to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/port-arthur-tx/grammier-oberle-funeral-home/4035?utm_source=google_my_business&utm_medium=organic for additional information and arrangement details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home
4841 39th Street
Port Arthur, TX 77642
4099624408
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved