Marie B. Fanette 1922 - 2019 Marie B. Fanette (Mickie) was born on September 20, 1922 to Albert M. Blanchet and Olivia Le Blanc Blanchet in Port Arthur, Texas. She attended St. Mary School and graduated in 1938 at 15 years of age. She also attended Port Arthur College and finished in 1939. Marie worked at Standard Brass & Manufacturing Company, where she met and married Irwin J. Fanette in 1941. Marie played the violin and sang in a trio with her two sisters, Anne Louise and Alberta Blanchet. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was active in the Altar Society for many years. She and her husband also sang in the Diocesan Choir at the Cathedral in Beaumont for a number of years. Mickie and Irwin were active in St. Mary Hospital Auxiliary and worked at the Information Desk for over eleven years. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Irwin; eldest son, Bert Fanette, and two sisters. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Paul Fanette (Ginger), Martin Edward Fanette (Robin), daughter-in-law, Jeannette of Dallas; six grandchildren, Darin Fanette (Angela), Brian Fanette, Jill Fanette, Jan Fanette, Nicole Stonehouse (Scott), Grayson Fanette and eight great grandchildren, Lauren, Anthony, Andrew, Jesse, Khloe, Cade, Jack and Claire. In lieu of flowers, we are requesting that donations be made to the in her honor. A gathering of friends and relatives will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with the rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Grammier-Oberle Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

