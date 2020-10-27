Helen "Marie" Broussard, 86, died on Friday October 23, 2020 after a short illness. She was born in 1934 in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Reared on a farm in rural Virginia, Marie never forgot her roots. Growing up during the Depression, times were tough, but she always had family. The saying about many hands making light work could have been written about her family. She grew up with aunts and uncles who were more like brothers and sisters. She learned to be resilient and learned to save everything and not throw anything away... you could always find a use on the farm!
During high school she moved to Hapeville, Georgia, outside of Atlanta. She went to nursing school at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, and afterward, she moved to Beaumont in 1955 where she worked at Hotel Dieu Hospital. There, the nuns "encouraged" her to talk with the young ambulance driver and third generation owner of Broussard's Mortuary, Alex Broussard. They married soon after. Their love was strong and their marriage lasted fifty-five years, until his death in 2013.
Marie and Alex raised four children in the Beaumont community: Dale, Tom, David and Marian. Marie and Alex traveled the world extensively as part of Rotary Club International, National Selected Morticians and the Traveling Aggies. They loved learning the local history and culture and making new friends that they maintained throughout the years.
Marie's caring heart and giving spirit enabled her to serve her community throughout her life.
Marie was a Board Member for may years of the Beaumont Rainbow Room, an organization that focuses on abused children placed in foster care. Projects which Marie participated or led include the Prom Project, Christmas party for the foster families, and high school graduation for the foster seniors.
Marie was also a board member of the Beaumont Heritage Society and an active participant since 1987, serving in a number of roles.
Marie was a past president and board member of the Beaumont Botanical Gardens. While serving as president, she helped build the Conservatory. The Conservatory is the largest in the state of Texas that's associated with a public park.
Over the years, Marie worked with Nutrition and Services for Seniors, which includes Meals on Wheels. In 2015, she was honored at the organization's "Deliver the Difference" luncheon for sixty years of volunteering and giving to the community.
Her resume of volunteering also included involvement with Lamar Catholic Student Center serving meals to the students every Tuesday, St Jude's Bereavement Committee where she and Alex were influential in the founding of the parish, Neches River Festival where she was past Social Chairman, Life Member of PTA serving for twenty years at all levels of the school system, The Gulf Coast Historical Society and many more.
Often regarded as the one of the most selfless individuals in our community, she often would reflect: "That was our way of life. You did for others and you shared what little you had." She also stated "Volunteering in general feeds me. It feeds my ego to know that I am helping others and they're appreciated."
Marie was an example on how we all should live - always giving her time, talent and treasure to others and never expecting anything in return.
Marie is survived by her children: Dale (Tenna) Broussard, of Ellijay, Georgia; David (Toni) Broussard, of Spring, Texas; and Marian (Steve) West of Carrollton, Texas; daughter-in-Law, Vanessa Broussard, of Beaumont, Texas; grandchildren, Dale, Christopher (Kristi), Nick, Alex, Molly, Brittany, Leah, Bailey, Brooke, Lee, Katie, Elizabeth, Alex, and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Tanner, Hunter and Christopher; in-laws, Betty Heine of Terre Haute, IN, James (Barbara) Broussard, of Beaumont, Texas; and sister- in-law, Mercedes "Mercy" Pierson, of Beaumont, Texas; plus numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, and many, many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Alex" Broussard, her son, Thomas "Tom" Broussard, and her grandson Thomas "Tommy" Broussard.
The family would like to thank Mom's sorority sisters of Beta Sigma Phi who were more than just friends, the entire community of Beaumont for their love and support, and also the doctors and nurses of St. Elizabeth's for their wonderful care of Mom.
A gathering of Mrs. Broussard's family and friends will begin at 4:00 p.m. followed by a Christian Vigil at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beaumont Rainbow Room, P.O. Box 5974, Beaumont, Texas 77726; Beaumont Botanical Gardens, 6088 Babe Zaharias Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77705; Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, 2780 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77703; or to the Beaumont Heritage Society, 2240 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77701.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
