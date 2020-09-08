Marie Therese Dupleix Landry, age 99, of Bridge City, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at The Abbey Assisted Living in Houston, Tx. Born in Youngsville, Louisiana, November 1,1920. She was the daughter of Louis Ellis Dupleix Sr. and Oleta Dupleix. Marie graduated from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Elementary Education. She began teaching in Youngsville, La., then later in Bridge City, Texas at Hatton Elementary for 35 years. Marie was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Henry's Catholic Church, Bridge City, Tx. for over 50 years. One of Marie's favorite things to do was cook, and what an excellent cook she was. She performed her best in the kitchen loving to prepare huge and wonderful meals for her children, grandchildren, and other family members. She always had a table full of the best Cajun foods. She also sewed endless amounts of clothes for her five girls. Traveling all over the United States with Floyd, searching for a bargain, quilting, ice cream, and looking at Christmas lights were things that she enjoyed. "Grammit" as she was called by her grandchildren, was a loyal wife, mother, and teacher and her infectious laugh, deep beliefs, and devout spirit will live on in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Landry of 55 years; parents, Louis Dupleix, Sr. and Oleta Dupleix; sister, Marie Claire Boudreaux; and brother, Louis Ellis Dupleix Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Engelke and husband Bobby of Houston, Texas, Becky Landry, also of Houston, Texas, Kayla Weekley, of Richmond, Texas, Dana Laborde of Katy, Texas, and Lana Evans and husband Michael of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She had eight grandchildren, Ned, Ellen, Jessica, Ashley, Brant, and Patrick, Ethan, and Lucas; 11 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. A special note of recognition and gratitude is extended to Rogers Duplessis who joined "Miss Marie" in prayer, laughter, and friendship. A walk by viewing is scheduled on Saturday, September 12, prior to the service, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Funeral Mass is set for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Bridge City, Tx. Internment will immediately follow the Mass at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Services are open but health and safety are important to us, so please do not feel obligated to attend. Due to COVID 19 social distancing and masks are requested. In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to the Star of Hope or the charity of your choice
