1/1
Marie Therese Landry
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Therese Dupleix Landry, age 99, of Bridge City, Texas passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at The Abbey Assisted Living in Houston, Tx. Born in Youngsville, Louisiana, November 1,1920. She was the daughter of Louis Ellis Dupleix Sr. and Oleta Dupleix. Marie graduated from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Elementary Education. She began teaching in Youngsville, La., then later in Bridge City, Texas at Hatton Elementary for 35 years. Marie was a devout Catholic and active member of St. Henry's Catholic Church, Bridge City, Tx. for over 50 years. One of Marie's favorite things to do was cook, and what an excellent cook she was. She performed her best in the kitchen loving to prepare huge and wonderful meals for her children, grandchildren, and other family members. She always had a table full of the best Cajun foods. She also sewed endless amounts of clothes for her five girls. Traveling all over the United States with Floyd, searching for a bargain, quilting, ice cream, and looking at Christmas lights were things that she enjoyed. "Grammit" as she was called by her grandchildren, was a loyal wife, mother, and teacher and her infectious laugh, deep beliefs, and devout spirit will live on in our hearts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Landry of 55 years; parents, Louis Dupleix, Sr. and Oleta Dupleix; sister, Marie Claire Boudreaux; and brother, Louis Ellis Dupleix Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Charlotte Engelke and husband Bobby of Houston, Texas, Becky Landry, also of Houston, Texas, Kayla Weekley, of Richmond, Texas, Dana Laborde of Katy, Texas, and Lana Evans and husband Michael of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She had eight grandchildren, Ned, Ellen, Jessica, Ashley, Brant, and Patrick, Ethan, and Lucas; 11 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. A special note of recognition and gratitude is extended to Rogers Duplessis who joined "Miss Marie" in prayer, laughter, and friendship. A walk by viewing is scheduled on Saturday, September 12, prior to the service, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Funeral Mass is set for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at St. Henry's Catholic Church in Bridge City, Tx. Internment will immediately follow the Mass at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Services are open but health and safety are important to us, so please do not feel obligated to attend. Due to COVID 19 social distancing and masks are requested. In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to the Star of Hope or the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Claybar Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Henry's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Interment
Hillcrest Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Claybar Funeral Home Inc
504 N 5Th St
Orange, TX 77630
(409) 886-4445
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved