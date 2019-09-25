Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Barker Heaner. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM The Forum The Woodlands , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Marilyn was born in Fresno, California, on May 10, 1929, as one of four siblings, James Barker, Thomas Barker, and Marion Barker Haas, her identical twin sister. Her parents, James B. and Edythe Barker, moved the family to Mexico City when she was a child, where she became fluent in Spanish. When the family relocated to Texas, she and her sister attended Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio. After working for the Frost Bank in San Antonio, she followed her twin sister in working for American Airlines as a flight attendant. In 1958, she married William Ernest (Bill) Heaner, Junior, in Brownsville, Texas.

The couple raised their five children in Beaumont, Texas. After her children were grown, she worked as a transcriber for professional court reporters, then later became certified as a licensed Spanish interpreter for an early childhood development program. When her husband retired from Gulf States Utilities, they moved to The Woodlands, Texas, where Marilyn continued to work as a Spanish interpreter after his death in 2002 and well into her late 80s. She also used her skills to volunteer at a local medical clinic for several years.

Marilyn's greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and friends. She also enjoyed following all sporting events and keeping up with current events. Her writing and editing skills were impeccable. She loved yard work, animals, reading and exercising. Marilyn rode a stationary bike until just before her death, and in her youth, was a gifted golf and tennis player.

Marilyn is survived by her twin sister Marion and her five children; Ann Heaner Bond, William Ernest Heaner, III, Joan Heaner Mills, Mary Heaner Calvo, and Julie Heaner Plavsic. Marilyn also has six grandchildren, Stephen Ray Perricone, Mathew Cole Perricone, Hannah Sherlock Coxon, Adam Thomas Sherlock, Nikola William Plavsic, and Marilyn Louise Heaner.

A memorial service has been planned for Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2 pm until 3 pm at The Forum in The Woodlands. The family asks that no flowers be sent, but instead a donation be made in Marilyn's name to: Interfaith of The Woodlands at Marilyn Barker Heaner, 90, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away in her home on September 7, 2019.Marilyn was born in Fresno, California, on May 10, 1929, as one of four siblings, James Barker, Thomas Barker, and Marion Barker Haas, her identical twin sister. Her parents, James B. and Edythe Barker, moved the family to Mexico City when she was a child, where she became fluent in Spanish. When the family relocated to Texas, she and her sister attended Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio. After working for the Frost Bank in San Antonio, she followed her twin sister in working for American Airlines as a flight attendant. In 1958, she married William Ernest (Bill) Heaner, Junior, in Brownsville, Texas.The couple raised their five children in Beaumont, Texas. After her children were grown, she worked as a transcriber for professional court reporters, then later became certified as a licensed Spanish interpreter for an early childhood development program. When her husband retired from Gulf States Utilities, they moved to The Woodlands, Texas, where Marilyn continued to work as a Spanish interpreter after his death in 2002 and well into her late 80s. She also used her skills to volunteer at a local medical clinic for several years.Marilyn's greatest joys were her children, grandchildren and friends. She also enjoyed following all sporting events and keeping up with current events. Her writing and editing skills were impeccable. She loved yard work, animals, reading and exercising. Marilyn rode a stationary bike until just before her death, and in her youth, was a gifted golf and tennis player.Marilyn is survived by her twin sister Marion and her five children; Ann Heaner Bond, William Ernest Heaner, III, Joan Heaner Mills, Mary Heaner Calvo, and Julie Heaner Plavsic. Marilyn also has six grandchildren, Stephen Ray Perricone, Mathew Cole Perricone, Hannah Sherlock Coxon, Adam Thomas Sherlock, Nikola William Plavsic, and Marilyn Louise Heaner.A memorial service has been planned for Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2 pm until 3 pm at The Forum in The Woodlands. The family asks that no flowers be sent, but instead a donation be made in Marilyn's name to: Interfaith of The Woodlands at https://woodlandsinterfaith.org/donate/ Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close