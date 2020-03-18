Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Foster. View Sign Service Information Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 (409)-886-4445 Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Lavern Jenkins Foster, 64, devoted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, passed from this life to her eternal Heavenly home March 14 after an extended illness.

Marilyn was born to Rev. Cecil C. and Lavern Jenkins on May 29, 1955 in Beaumont. She was a 1973 graduate of French High School, earned her bachelor's degree in education from Stephen F. Austin State University in 1976 and her master's degree from Lamar University in 1983, all with honors.

She met Ralph Foster at church in 1977. Sharing a common loving interest in sharing the gospel, they wed August 11, 1979 and soon began a pastoral ministry that would span more than 30 years. They headed the founding of Kingdom Culture Church in Groves where Marilyn focused on the growth of the children's ministry. They served until Rev. Foster's death in 2017.

Marilyn worked in the Silsbee and Beaumont school districts during her career spanning nearly 40 years. Among many awards, she was honored by the Beaumont A&M Club with their annual teacher of the year honor and the Beaumont Independent School District's Good Apple Award.

A multi-talented vocalist and musician, Marilyn ministered in churches throughout Texas since her teenage years. She was an avid reader who enjoyed a good mystery.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents Albert and Lee Ola Hamilton and Henry and Carrie Jenkins and half sister Vivian Webb.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter Leah Chessher (Eugene), son Ryan, beloved granddaughters Cecilia and Olivia Chessher, and brother Christopher Jenkins.

Also surviving are sisters-in-law Janice Redden (Michael) and Betsy Hart, Aunt Imagene Duggan (Doyle) as well as several members of extended family.

Private services will be held for the immediate family under the direction of Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home, with a memorial service at a later date.

The family wishes to personally thank Stephanie Lee for her never ceasing devotion to the care of Marilyn. Also, the staff of Kindred Hospice, including her nurse Kat and aide Summer for exceptional care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Marilyn may be made to the .

"Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all. Charm is deceptive and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate." Proverbs 31, NIV





