Service Information
Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery
1155 N 11Th St
Beaumont , TX 77702
(409)-892-3456
Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery
1155 N 11Th St
Beaumont , TX 77702
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery
1155 N 11Th St
Beaumont , TX 77702

Obituary

1953 - 2019 Marilyn Patricia Maury, 66, of Beaumont, passed away on May 19, 2019, in Houston. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Officiating will be Jim Tomforde. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Born in Beaumont, Texas, on January 24, 1953, she was the daughter of John Edward Price and Dorothy Heisig Price. She was the owner of Mitchell Insurance Agency. Marilyn loved travelling throughout the U.S., especially to historical sites. She had a deep love for animals, was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and enjoyed collecting teddy bears. Marilyn will be dearly missed by all those who came to know and love her. She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy Maury; parents, John and Dorothy Price; and brother, John Price Jr. She is survived by close friend, Ralph Vincent; daughter, Amanda "Mandy" Murray of Bryan; step-daughter, Dixie Winn and husband Dustin of Lumberton; grandchildren, Ashley Smart, and Cheyenne Murray; great-grandchildren, Lindzey Smart and Ezmarie Murray; sister, Susan Canon and husband John of Houston; nieces, Hillary Hobbs, Niki Hogan, Melissa Laroussini; nephews, John Price and Chad Price; sister-in-law, Kathy Fetner and husband Heyward; and fur babies, Gracie and Ellie Mae.

