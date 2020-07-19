Marion Adam Beall, Jr. 95, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on July 17, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sabine Tabernacle in Beaumont, Texas. Officiating will be Reverend James Boykin and Clarence Day. Burial will follow at Forrest Law Memorial Park in Beaumont, Texas. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sabine Tabernacle in Beaumont, Texas. Born in Bronson, Texas, on August 2, 1924, he was the son of Marion Adam Beall Sr. and Sadie Mae Ingle Beall. During WWII he served as a Navy Corpsman attached to the First Marine Division and was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a master plumber and operated a plumbing repair business. He was a member of the Sabine Tabernacle. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He always put his family first and was always ready to help them and others. He liked fishing, bird watching and traveling. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 70 years Wilma Beall, son Mark Beall, Sr., brother Jesse Beall and sisters Mildred McSween and Velma Nelson. He is survived by his sons Jerry Beall and wife Donna, Buddy Beall and wife Cindy, grandsons Mark Beall Jr., Douglas Beall and wife Jessica, Austin Beall, Eric Beall and wife Angelica, Adam Beall and wife Dodie, great-grandchildren Ian Beall, Evan Beall, Emily Beall, Alex Beall and Azusa Beall.



