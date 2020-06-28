Marjorie Estelle DuChamp
Marjorie Estelle (Rose) DuChamp, 90, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Palm Sunday April 5, 2020 at the HCA Hospital Texas City due to complications of Sepsis.

Marjorie is survived by her sisters Jean Ann Rose and Mary and Harland Callender.

She is survived by children Thomas and Debbie DuChamp, George DuChamp and Charolette, Madonna and Jerry Fletcher, Sherry and Brent Vincent.

She is survived by 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services were very limited due to the COVID19 virus. Marjorie was laid to rest with her husband Thomas Daniel DuChamp on April 16th, 2020, at Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
