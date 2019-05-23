1934 - 2019 Marjorie Guidry, 84, of Beaumont, TX passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Baptist Hospital. She was born on June 9, 1934 in Church Point, LA. Memories are left to her sons, Clarence Guidry, Jr., Jeffrey Guidry and John Cory Guidry (Cheryl); brother, Russell Green; sister, Virgie Mae Malbrough; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. There will be a visitation at 8:00 a.m. followed by the Rosary at 9:15 a.m. and the funeral mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 3360 Sarah St. in Beaumont. She will take her earthly rest next to her husband, Clarence Guidry, Sr. at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on May 23, 2019