1967 - 2019 Mark Hanson, 52, of Orange, died Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1967, in Greenville, North Carolina, to Marilyn Garner and Orval Leroy Hanson. Mark was a retired Galveston County's Sheriff's Deputy and owned and operated MarVal Vapor in Orange. He is survived by his wife, Valentina Wolf, of Orange; mother, Marilyn Kay Hanson; and father, Orval Leroy Hanson, both of Beaumont; sister, Heather Kay Hanson-Koonce and her husband, David, of Richmond; brother-in-law, Kurt Wolf; and mother-in-law, Edwina Wolf, both of Leander; niece, Kailey Kirchmeyer, of Richmond; and nephew, Cameron Wolf, of Leander. Mark is preceded in death by his grandparents. Cremations arrangements were handled by Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 27, 2019