Born in Santa Maria, California to Karen and Larry Snaufer, Mark spent his younger years in Beaumont, TX. His early interest in rocketry and aviation became his lifelong career. Mark received a BS degree in Aerospace Engineering from Texas A&M University, an MS in Aeronautics and Astronautics Engineering from Purdue University, and an MBA in Aerospace and Defense from the University of Tennessee. His career took him to Utah with ATK, now Northrop Grumman, where he directed major engineering design, development, testing, production support and personnel. As Chief Engineer and Engineering Director, Mark had a key role in significant solid rocket motor programs including the Titan IVB, Antares and Conestoga launch vehicles, as well as in the Minuteman III and Trident II missile and defense programs for the Air Force and Navy.
Mark loved mentoring young people. As an active coach in FIRST LEGO League, he was proud of his son's team and their achievements which earned awards at state and world championships. A truly exceptional man, Mark was humble, kind and had a great sense of humor. He loved his family, his work, model rocketry, the intrigue of space exploration, the mountains, outdoors activities, reading, history and having good BBQ with friends. Mark passed peacefully on October 12th surrounded by his family. Mark is survived by his wife Molly, son Eric, mother Karen, and sisters Kimberly and Kendra. He leaves behind a loving family, many friends, and major contributions in his career field.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 19, 2019