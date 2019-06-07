Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Lindsey. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM First Baptist Church Lumberton , TX View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Lumberton , TX View Map Burial 4:00 PM Christian Cemetery Nacogdoches , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1958 - 2019 Mark Lindsey, 60, of Lumberton, Texas went to be with his Savior on June 5, 2019. Mark was a 15 year brain cancer survivor. When diagnosed in 2004, he often said that in either life or death, he "would win either way." Mark was born December 13, 1958 to B.C. and Charlene Lindsey of Vidor, Texas. Mark graduated as the top male graduate from Vidor High School in 1977. In high school, Mark served as the president of the Junior Engineering Technological Society and the National Honor Society. One of Mark's early loves was basketball, and he excelled in his athletic career being selected to the All District team for two years and winning the varsity scoring title his senior year of high school. Mark earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Lamar University and graduated with honors in 1981. While at Lamar, he was a member of the Pi Tau Sigma mechanical engineering fraternity. In his professional career, he worked for several engineering companies in the Southeast Texas area, finally retiring from the Texas Department of Transportation. Mark was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman and shared his love of hunting, fishing, and being outside with his friends and family. He was a hard worker and dedicated to doing an excellent job in any project. Along with Lamar University, Mark loved Texas A&M University and Stephen F. Austin University. The most significant event in Mark's life came when, as a boy with his family in their home, he trusted Jesus Christ as his Savior. His relationship with Jesus enabled him to be strong in the Lord through his battle with cancer. Mark was a deacon at First Baptist Church Lumberton and loved serving his Savior there. Many of his friends from church were gracious companions in caring for Mark as his health declined. Mark is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and brother Larry. He is survived by his wife Connie Moore Lindsey of 29 years; sons Curtis Lindsey and wife Jennifer of Spring, Garret Lindsey and wife Pamela of Atascocita, and Travis Lindsey of San Antonio; brother Kevin Lindsey and wife Carol of Lumberton; step-mother Phyllis Lindsey of Vidor; sister-in-law Winona Lindsey of Beaumont; 3 grandchildren, Grace, Elizabeth, and Mark; and several special nieces and nephews. There will be a visitation at First Baptist Church Lumberton on Friday, June 7 from 5:00-7:00pm. A funeral service for Mark will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, June 8 at First Baptist Church Lumberton followed by a burial service at 4:00pm at Christian Cemetery in Nacogdoches, Texas. The family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful caretakers at Lenrose Place and Harbor Hospice. Should friends desire, memorial contributions could be made to , the American Brain Cancer Association, or the First Baptist Church Lumberton building fund. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Texas A&M Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.