Service Information
Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors
5200 39Th St
Groves , TX 77619
(409)-962-8336
Memorial Gathering
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors
5200 39Th St
Groves , TX 77619
Funeral service
3:00 PM
Clayton-Thompson Funeral Directors
5200 39Th St
Groves , TX 77619
Obituary

Mark Peter Martin, 52, of Groves was taken home by our Lord on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his home. Mark was born in New Jersey and moved to Texas as a small child and since has been a lifelong resident of Groves and Port Arthur graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School class of 1985. Mark has had a passion for hunting and fishing since he was a young man and continued throughout his life. He was always a hard worker that believed the phrase "Always work smarter, not harder" and he loved his career at Motiva Enterprises in Port Arthur as a Major Maintenance Supervisor and loved all of the people he worked with so much it is hard to say if he ever would've retired, they are our family also. Mark loved his entire family and all the chaos and growth in numbers that comes with it all. He was a natural leader and fine example to his children and grandchildren of what a man, a father and a husband should be. He had a heart of gold for our "stray" fur babies we have accumulated through our 21 years together and a special love for his old duck hunting partner, Magnum. Mark is survived by his parents, Helen (Bonnie) Thomas and Duane (Pops) Thomas of Groves, brother Courtland Martin and sister Missy Thomas; wife Brenda Martin and their three children he was so proud of; Cody Martin, Jennifer Bos-LaBure and Paul Bos (Crystal Romero). Mark also leaves behind his nephew Chase, six grandchildren; Mackinzi, Mason, Kaelan, Harlie, Evalyn and Lincoln as well as a great grand daughter Emilee, several nieces and nephews, family members and lifelong friends; Marks best friend and brother, Dan Liliquist Jr. and his children Shelby and Justin; Uncle Mark loved y'all so much! Life would've been so different without y'all in it. Mark was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Martin (Domec) and his brother John Louis Thomas. We want to thank our "family" and community for all the love, prayers and all the support given to us through this very rough journey. We want to thank our team at MDAnderson and Harbor Hospice for the instant kindness and love shown toward Mark and our family, we are all eternally grateful and humbled. To Bill Adams and others that spiritually helped and counseled Mark along the way, we love you all. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southeast Texas Circle of Hope P.O. Box 953 Nederland, Texas 77627

