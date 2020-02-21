Marolyn Lou Williams Ferguson (1946 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marolyn Lou Williams Ferguson.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marolyn Lou Williams Ferguson, born 10/12/1946, formerly of Groves, TX, passed away Monday, 2/17/2020. She was a graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School in 1965. She was an active member of Six Mile Baptist Church, Hemphill, Tx. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother. Marolyn was loved immediately by anyone she met and never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny & Gladys Williams, & siblings, Johnny & Carolyn. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bradley Ferguson; her 5 children: Dawn, Erica, Debra, Jason, & Holly; 13 grandchildren; & many great-grandchildren. She donated her body to science and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.