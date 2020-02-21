Marolyn Lou Williams Ferguson, born 10/12/1946, formerly of Groves, TX, passed away Monday, 2/17/2020. She was a graduate of Port Neches-Groves High School in 1965. She was an active member of Six Mile Baptist Church, Hemphill, Tx. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother. Marolyn was loved immediately by anyone she met and never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny & Gladys Williams, & siblings, Johnny & Carolyn. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bradley Ferguson; her 5 children: Dawn, Erica, Debra, Jason, & Holly; 13 grandchildren; & many great-grandchildren. She donated her body to science and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2020