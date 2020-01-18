Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marshall Rowe. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Westmoreland Cemetery Old Military Road between Washington and Fulton View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marshall O. Rowe was born in Sulphur Springs, Texas, on March 8, 1937, to Marshall Rowe, Sr. and Opal Teel Rowe. He moved to his heavenly home on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

He spent his boyhood and high school years in Washington, Arkansas. He attended high school in Hope and graduated from Ouachita Baptist College just before marrying his high school sweetheart, Sue Hicks.

After serving in the Army, he worked in South Carolina. He, Sue, and daughter, Renee, moved to Beaumont in 1963 when he took his job with Texas US Chemical in Port Neches, where he worked 34 years. He was an active member of North End Baptist Church, serving as a deacon, chairing many committees and projects, teaching Sunday school, and singing in the choir.

Marshall loved fishing, golfing, woodworking, and spending times with friends and family!

Those left to cherish being a part of his life are his wife of sixty years, Sue; his daughter, Renee Davidson and her husband, Paul, and his son, Hunter. His grandchildren will miss their Papa MO: Danielle Peterson and her husband, Jack, their children, Johnny, Tyler, and JW; Ryan Nance and his wife, Allison, their children, Nash and Nolan; his sister, Rowena and her husband, Larry Reed; sisters-in-law, Alice and her husband, Virgil Sanders and Elizabeth and her husband, Larry Griffis; and loving nieces and nephews.

The family wants to express appreciation to his caregivers, Jo Ann Jackson and Margaret Keyes, Intrepid Home Health, and the staff of Mid-Jefferson Extended Care Hospital at Beaumont.

A gathering of Mr. Rowe's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, at Broussard's. A graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Westmoreland Cemetery off Old Military Road between Washington and Fulton, Arkansas.

Memorial contributions may be made to North End Baptist Church, 5115 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77706 or the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016.

