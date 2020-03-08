Martha C. "Marcie" Kibler 1929-2020 Martha C. "Marcie" Kibler, 90, of Beaumont, died Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1929, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Margaret Ann Saunders and John Talton Clayton. Marcie was a retired schoolteacher. Survivors include her sons, Glenn C. Kibler and his wife, Maureen, of Belgrade Lakes, Maine and Douglas A. Kibler and his wife, Lisa, of Metairie, Louisiana; daughters, Amy Sue Sackett and Melissa K. Widner, both of Beaumont; grandchildren, Colleen Kibler, of Maine; Bobby J. Sackett and his wife, Stacy, of Kirbyville; Drew T. Widner, of Beaumont; Baylee A. Norsworthy and her husband, Jordan, of Silsbee; and Abigail C. Kibler, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and great-great- grandchildren, Andrew Sackett, Anthony Sackett, and James B. Norsworthy. Marcie is preceded in death by her husband, Lester "Buck" Kibler. A gathering of Mrs. Kibler's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 5247, Beaumont, Texas 77726. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020