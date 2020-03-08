Martha C. "Marcie" Kibler

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha C. "Marcie" Kibler.
Service Information
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX
77713
(409)-866-3838
Obituary
Send Flowers

Martha C. "Marcie" Kibler 1929-2020 Martha C. "Marcie" Kibler, 90, of Beaumont, died Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1929, in Portsmouth, Virginia, to Margaret Ann Saunders and John Talton Clayton. Marcie was a retired schoolteacher. Survivors include her sons, Glenn C. Kibler and his wife, Maureen, of Belgrade Lakes, Maine and Douglas A. Kibler and his wife, Lisa, of Metairie, Louisiana; daughters, Amy Sue Sackett and Melissa K. Widner, both of Beaumont; grandchildren, Colleen Kibler, of Maine; Bobby J. Sackett and his wife, Stacy, of Kirbyville; Drew T. Widner, of Beaumont; Baylee A. Norsworthy and her husband, Jordan, of Silsbee; and Abigail C. Kibler, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and great-great- grandchildren, Andrew Sackett, Anthony Sackett, and James B. Norsworthy. Marcie is preceded in death by her husband, Lester "Buck" Kibler. A gathering of Mrs. Kibler's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, March 9, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 5247, Beaumont, Texas 77726. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.