Martha Carr (1943 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I send my condolences to the family during this hard time...."
  • "I have found it is impossible for me to come up with words..."
    - Dorothy Allen
  • "My condolences to the family. May you find comfort in your..."
  • "There's a special place in all of our hearts for our..."
    - Katie Feltus-Thomas
  • "My sincere expressions of sympathy to the family. May God's..."

1943 - 2019 Martha J. Carr, 75 of Houston passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at St. Luke's Medical Center. She was born in Lafayette, Louisiana and raised in Beaumont, Texas where she graduated with the Charlton-Pollard Class of 1961. She worked as a telephone operator at Southwestern Bell and at The Museum of Fine Arts. Left to cherish her memory is her son, Daniel V. Woodson of Houston, Sisters Monnette Evans of Beaumont and Sheila Carr-Spotsville (Michael) and Brother David Guillory (Jennifer) and a host of relatives and friends. There will be a visitation at 11 am and the home going service at 12 noon on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, 3826 Wheeler Avenue in Houston
Funeral Home
McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.