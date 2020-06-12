Martha G. Ross
1930 - 2020
Martha Georgia Stein Ross was born in Mount Enterprise, Texas on February 22, 1930 to the late Isaac Stein and Mary Ida Johnson Stein.

Martha, the eighth of twelve children, grew up on a farm where she learned the value of hard work, family unity, honesty and integrity. She received her education in the local public schools in Mount Enterprise and following her graduation from high school, obtained a bachelor's degree from Prairie View A & M College in 1951. She later obtained a master's degree from Texas Southern. Martha was a lifelong, devoted teacher. She began her teaching career in 1952 in Mt. Grove, Texas, and ultimately retired from the Beaumont Independent School District in 1990 after a long and fulfilling career.

Martha met her late husband, Shelly Ross, after relocating to the Beaumont area. Shelly and Martha wed in 1959 and were blessed with two children, Yolanda Lynette and Glen Sheldon.

Martha had a deep faith and became a member of Walnut Gove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Mount Enterprise at an early age. After relocating to Beaumont, she became a long-time member of St. James United Methodist Church. Martha also became a member of the graduate chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. while working and raising her children. She was a member of several other community and professional organizations, including the National Association of College Women.

Martha departed this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020 following a lengthy illness. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Esther Hill, Thelma Cormier and Eleanor Marie Hill; her brothers, Andrew, Elijah, Robert, Adna and Philip Stein. She is survived by her children, Yolanda Ross (Otis Brawley) of Atlanta, Georgia and Glen Ross of Beaumont, Texas; granddaughters, Laura and Alison Brawley; brothers, Seth Stein of Mount Enterprise, Texas, Isaac Stein of Houston, Texas and Paul Stein (Sharon) of Clinton, Mississippi; as well as a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins , other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mercy Funeral Home with burial at Talley Cemetery in Mount Enterprise, Texas under the direction of Mercy Funeral Home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Mercy Funeral System, Inc.
JUN
4
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Mercy Funeral System, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 8, 2020
God bless the Ross Family.
Wilhelmina Brown
Friend
June 4, 2020
Mrs. Ross was my Home Ec teacher, very nice lady.
Helen Hunter 'Hebert HS 68' Tubbs
Student
June 3, 2020
SHE WAS ONE OF MY FAVORITE TEACHERS AT HEBERT HIGH SCHOOL SUCH A KIND SWEET CARING LADY YES A LADY INDEED MY THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILIES
GWENDOLYN SCOTT-LEE
Student
June 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
yvonne gooch
Family
June 3, 2020
We will cherish the memories of aunt Martha, may she rest in peace
Ketha Stein
Family
