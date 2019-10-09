Martha "Mimi" Higgs, 91, of Groves, Texas passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. Martha was born December 26, 1927 in Dallas, Texas to Burt Winifred Johnson, Jr. and Olive Ruble Johnson. She was a resident of Jefferson County for 70 years. Martha was a member of First Christian Church of Port Arthur, and the Service League of Port Arthur. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, John Johnson, and Bo Johnson. Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Pat Higgs of Groves; daughters, Jani Landry and husband Gary of Denver, CO, Kathi Rhodes and husband Tom of DeRidder, LA, and Milli Myers and husband Mark of The Woodlands; son, Patrick Higgs and wife Marilyn of The Woodlands; nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Christian Church of Port Arthur with Reverend Scott Wallace officiating. Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: First Christian Church, 5856 9th Avenue, Port Arthur, TX 77642.