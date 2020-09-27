Martha Louise Moore -Jones, went to her heavenly home September 22, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born October 13, 1931 to Gordon and Hassie Moore in Farmersville, TX.
Martha was a talented hairdresser and beauty salon owner for over 38 years in Greenville and Conroe, Texas. She loved her career, her customers and the friendships they built, as well as being able to work beside her husband each day. She was a loving and hard working mother who made time to give her family everything they needed. Because hospitality was one of her gifts, it was her nature to be a generous, caring soul who helped others in any way possible. Raised in a Christian home and being a woman of faith, she loved singing hymns while cooking big family meals, which always brought her great joy. A cake or pie was always available to share with family and friends.
Martha was a wonderful homemaker and loved decorating for every holiday. She enjoyed planting and maintaining the flower gardens, and simply watching the windmill in the yard and birds at the feeders. In her younger days, she was talented at sewing, needlework, and playing the ukulele. Martha was a longtime faithful member of Mims Baptist Church, and cherished her Sunday school classroom friends. She was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Marlin Jones, cherished daughter Beverly Koerner, brothers, Billy Moore, Daulton Moore and wife Jeanette, sisters, Shirley Felts and Wathene Moore.
She is survived by her son Mike Jones and wife Brenda of Conroe, TX, daughter Carol Locke and husband Jim of Chappell Hill, TX. Brother, Gene Moore and wife Juanita, Sisters, Eloise Lindsey and Alice Abbott. Brother in law, Derrell Felts, and sister in law Ruth Walters. Martha was adored by 10 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins. Her greatest love was her family and they were all proud to call her "Mom, Mamaw, Aunt Martha, or simply Sister".
Pallbearers will be grandsons Nathan Robbins, Jake Koerner, Neal Locke, Ryan Locke, Jace Jones, great grandson, Brantley Robbins.
Visitation will be held at Cashner Funeral Home in Conroe TX on Tuesday, September 29th at 1:00 -2:00pm. Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm with interment following at Conroe Memorial Mausoleum immediately afterwards. To leave condolences for the family, please go to cashnerconroe.com