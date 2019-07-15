Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martin Herschel Barnes Jr.. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1926 - 2019 Martin "Marty" Barnes passed away in his beloved home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Bedford, Texas. Marty was born in Gratz, Kentucky, to the late Martin H. Barnes Sr. and Myrtie Duvall. He was a retired General Manager at GULFCO, a steel manufacturing plant in Beaumont, Texas. He enlisted in the Navy in 1946. Marty was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Dallas Stars fan. He spent his free time watching various sports live and on TV. He also enjoyed telling stories about his experiences in the Navy. In his spare time, Marty enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling to Hawaii was his all-time favorite. Marty was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to everyone. He married Retta Mae Hall in November 1945 in Kentucky. They had two children in this union, Dr. H. Doug Barnes and Sharon Barnes. Marty married Doris Lacer in June 1961 in Kentucky and they had a daughter, Tammy Odle. They also raised David Lacer from Doris' previous marriage. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; and sister, Thelma; and late wife, Doris of forty-eight loving years. Marty is survived by his son, Dr. H. Doug Barnes and daughter-in-law, Molly Barnes, of Dallas, Texas; daughters, Sharon Barnes of Prescott Valley, Arizona and Tammy Odle and son-in-law, John Odle, of Beaumont, Texas; stepson, David Lacer of Louisville, Kentucky; four grandsons, Donnie Lacer, H. Doug Barnes Jr., Ryan Barnes, and Robert Barnes; granddaughter, Molinda Barnes; and three great-grandchildren, Sydney Lacer, H. Doug Barnes III, and Preston Barnes. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to his grandson, Donnie Lacer and his girlfriend, Pang Phanmaha, for their loving care and support during his final years. Marty had a special bond and appreciation for his caring grandson, Donnie. A gathering of Mr. Barnes' family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m., with his funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor may be made to . Complete and updated information may be found at:

