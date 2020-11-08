1/1
Martin Randell Brahm
1955 - 2020
Martin Randell Brahm passed away at his home in Bertram, Texas on October 16, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1955. He is survived by his son Zachary Brahm, grandson Zachary Randell Brahm, and sister Sandy Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin Randell Brahm and Sherry Brahm, and sister Debbie Simmons. Randy attended Beaumont High School and graduated in 1974. He worked in local refineries in Houston and Sulfur, Louisiana. He was a man of peace, music, nature, and the great outdoors. Randy truly loved his family. He so loved his son and so very loved his grandson.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
