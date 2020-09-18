1/1
Mary Alice Matte Guidry
1929 - 2020
Mary Alice Matte Guidry, 91, of Lake Charles, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020, in Fannett. She was born April 17, 1929, in Big Lakes, Louisiana to Lorenza and Eva Matte, and was one of eleven children.

She married Ewell Thomas Guidry in July 1957, a month to the day after hurricane Audrey destroyed Cameron, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband, Ewell Thomas Guidry; sons, Leonard Guidry and his wife, Tammy; Russell Guidry, Warren Guidry and his wife, Jan; and Quinton Guidry and his wife, Dawn; daughter, Alyssa Guidry Dobson; brothers, Theodore Matte, Ervin Matte, and Elda Matte Richard; she was has thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Tommy Guidry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9894 Gilbert Road, Fannett, under the direction of Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her entombment will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Consolata Cemetery, 2300 Country Club Road, Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 7680 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles, Louisiana 70607.

Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
2000 McFaddin Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 832-1621
