Mary Ann Hay Prevot, died peacefully at her home in Berwyn, PA, on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born on December 27, 1924, and raised in Beaumont, TX. She is survived by her daughters Lynne Mary Prevot and Marlow Babette Prevot. She is predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Malcolm (Mac) Joseph Prevot who died in 2013, her parents Lehman E. Hay and Leila Pearl Peebles Hay, and her brother, Lee Elmer Hay. She graduated from Beaumont High and Louisiana State University where she studied Voice. As a young woman she was a leading singer with the Beaumont Light Opera Company. Mary Ann was active in Trinity United Methodist Church, Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and Junior Forum. She volunteered as a Gray Lady at several hospitals, and started a Blue Bird Group that welcomed all young girls. She and Mac were transferred to Philadelphia in 1970 by Sun Oil Company and to Dallas in 1980. They returned to the Philadelphia area in 1992 to be closer to their daughters. She and Mac played golf, enjoyed fishing and shrimping in the Gulf, and family boat outings on the Neches River. They traveled the world and especially loved family skiing trips to Val d'Isere, France. She enjoyed antiquing, decorating, gardening, gold-leafing picture frames and, sewing lovely things for her girls. Mary Ann was a wonderful cook, and loved entertaining her family and friends. Lynne and Babette will greatly miss her loving presence and joyful soul in their lives.



A graveside Memorial Service for Mary Ann will be held on Thursday, October 29 at 10:00 a.m. in the Garden of Devotion at Forest Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park (Cemetery), 4955 Pine St., Beaumont, TX 77703.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store