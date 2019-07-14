1938 - 2019 Mary Ann Petkovsek, 80, of Beaumont, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Jefferson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Beaumont. She was born on July 13, 1938, in Bay City, to Jane Elizabeth Ackerman and Frank Martin Miska. Mary Ann was a registered nurse having worked at several area hospitals, home health agencies, and State of Texas. She is survived by her husband, Tom Petkovsek, of Beaumont; sons, Eric Koch, of Jasper and David Koch and his wife, Tracey, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; daughter, Gwen Kinne, of Galveston; brother, Nolan Miska and his wife, Meda, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Mason Koch, Avery Koch, Sarah Kinne, Rachel Kinne, Jon David Koch, Maggie Koch, Kinsley Koch, and Madison Koch; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Christian Vigil for Mrs. Petkovsek will begin at 5:00 p.m., with her gathering to follow until 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77706; St. Anne Catholic School, 375 North 11th Street, Beaumont, Texas 77702; or to Some Other Place, P.O. Box 0843, Beaumont, Texas 77704. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 14, 2019