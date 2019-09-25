Guest Book View Sign Service Information Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 (409)-886-4445 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Beaty, 95, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Beaumont, Texas. Mary was born on a rural farm, September 1, 1924 in Gatesville, Texas to Charles L. and Ruth Moore Lipsey.

Mary was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by three sons: Joe Lee Beaty and his wife Cindy, Dale Beaty and his wife Paula, and Ken Beaty and his wife Sherry. Mary was the proud grandmother of five: Jonathan and his wife, Lauren, Lauren Ashley, John and his wife Griselda, Joe K., and Kristin Beaty. She was also a proud great-grandmother of two: Brennan Beaty and Wylan Stewart. Mary came from a large family and is survived by a sister, Doris Powell and many loving nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe and four brothers: Jack Lipsey, Curtis Lipsey, Bill Lipsey and George Lipsey, and one sister: Polly Choate.

Mary was a loving, and kind lady who always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. Her greatest joy and love were her family, friends, and helping others. She was happily married to Joe for sixty-two years. They moved to Beaumont in 1948 and raised three sons. Joe and Mary enjoyed traveling and fishing at their lake property. She had the most infectious laugh that would warm the hearts of those around her. During her life she was a stay at home mom, dental assistant, served for many years as a Boy Scout Den Mom, and worked at Zenith Cleaners. She loved to sew and make costumes for her grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Davidson Cemetery Association, c/o Jerry Helms, 1510 FM 1928, Gatesville, TX 76528.

Her cremation was handled through Claybar Crematorium, under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas. Interment will be at Davidson Cemetery in Gatesville, Texas at a later date.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Claybar Funeral Home on 11th Street.

Complete and updated information may be viewed at

Mary Beaty, 95, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Beaumont, Texas. Mary was born on a rural farm, September 1, 1924 in Gatesville, Texas to Charles L. and Ruth Moore Lipsey.Mary was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be missed by all who knew and loved her.Mary is survived by three sons: Joe Lee Beaty and his wife Cindy, Dale Beaty and his wife Paula, and Ken Beaty and his wife Sherry. Mary was the proud grandmother of five: Jonathan and his wife, Lauren, Lauren Ashley, John and his wife Griselda, Joe K., and Kristin Beaty. She was also a proud great-grandmother of two: Brennan Beaty and Wylan Stewart. Mary came from a large family and is survived by a sister, Doris Powell and many loving nieces and nephews.Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Joe and four brothers: Jack Lipsey, Curtis Lipsey, Bill Lipsey and George Lipsey, and one sister: Polly Choate.Mary was a loving, and kind lady who always had a smile and a kind word for everyone. Her greatest joy and love were her family, friends, and helping others. She was happily married to Joe for sixty-two years. They moved to Beaumont in 1948 and raised three sons. Joe and Mary enjoyed traveling and fishing at their lake property. She had the most infectious laugh that would warm the hearts of those around her. During her life she was a stay at home mom, dental assistant, served for many years as a Boy Scout Den Mom, and worked at Zenith Cleaners. She loved to sew and make costumes for her grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Davidson Cemetery Association, c/o Jerry Helms, 1510 FM 1928, Gatesville, TX 76528.Her cremation was handled through Claybar Crematorium, under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas. Interment will be at Davidson Cemetery in Gatesville, Texas at a later date.A gathering of family and friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Claybar Funeral Home on 11th Street.Complete and updated information may be viewed at claybarfuneralhome.com. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise from Sept. 25 to Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close