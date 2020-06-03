Mary Belle Francis, 90, surrounded by her family peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020. Mary Belle was a faithful member of St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica for over 50 years serving in different ministries at the church. She enjoyed volunteering at the polls, being a member of several social groups, sewing and baking. Mary Belle was preceded in death by her siblings: Roy Levy, Clifton Levy, Jr. (Rose), Mildred Jacquo (Royal), and Rose Allison and grandchild Harold Smith. Those left to celebrate her memory, are her devoted husband of 72 years, Matthew Joseph Francis, Sr. and children: Edith Francis, Matthew Joseph Francis, Jr., and Deborah Francis; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. On Wednesday, June 3, 2020, there will be a visitation from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson St. in Beaumont. She will be entombed at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.