Mary C. Goodman, 88 of Beaumont passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, TX. She retired as a cafeteria worker from Beaumont Independent School District. Precious memories are left to her daughters, Orange Rose, Beverly Payne (Melvin), Dorothy Levine, Davetta Merrick, and Cheryl Campbell (Nathaniel); brothers, Byron Johnson (Claudette), Lyndon Johnson and Anthony Barker; sisters, Glory Anna Murray, Betty Figgins, Joan Truss, Geneva Kay Aikels, Mary Owens and Agathe Barker; thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild; and a host of family and friends. On Saturday, November 16, 2019 there will be a visitation at 9 a.m. followed by the Rosary at 10:15 a.m. The funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. with the burial at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019
