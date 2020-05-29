Mary Clark Richard
1921 - 2020
Mary Clark Richard, 98 passed away from this life to begin her eternal rest on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Fannett, Texas. Mary and her husband manage a garage, a small grocery store, a night club, and a baseball park while juggling the responsibilities of being a homemaker. She was married to her late husband Martel Richard for over 64 years, and their loving marriage produced thirteen children, Cewillow, Paul, Marcella, Martel (deceased), Lana, Jacquelyn, Winica, Patricia, Addie, Michael, Lydia, Martin and Lorence; she leaves a living legacy of thirty-six grandchildren, forty great-grandchildren, and a great-great grand-daughter; and a host of other relatives and friends to cherish her memory. On Friday, May 29, 2020 there will be a public visitation from 5pm - 8pm at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel. There will be private funeral service for just family members on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St Martin de Porres Mission followed by her entombment at Magnolia Cemetery and Mausoleum. www.comeauxchapel.com

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, Inc. - Beaumont
Funeral services provided by
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, Inc. - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409) 838-6597
