Mary Ellen Edwards Smith, our beloved mother and "grandmama" left this earth on July 11, 2020 to join her Savior and beloved family members already there. She was born in Wichita Falls, Texas April 14, 1920 and passed away on July 11, 2020.



She passed away at the Tyler County Hospital in Woodville, Texas with 2 of her daughters by her side. She died of natural causes at 100 years old.



It would take volumes to tell about the 100 years that mother lived. She had a wonderful life and brought so much love and fun to all who knew her.



Mother was an only child and had many advantages that the normal child would never have had in those days. She "bought" her a driver's license at Woolworth's Five & Dime when she was 13 and her dad bought her a new car, three day later she wrecked it trying to avoid hitting a dog! So he forgave her and that was that.



Mother attended Fletcher Elementary School and graduated from Beaumont high School in 1938. Those friends she made there became life long friends and at the time of her death she was the only one living. She then attended and graduated from Baylor University and always loved her Baylor Bears. In her late teens she acquired 2 step brothers, June & Tommy Martin, they were Aggies and Mother let Texas A&M into her life.



When Mother was a young child, her Mother, Lola Katherine Edwards had a radio show on KFDM called "Miss Magnolia Blossom." It was sponsored by Magnolia Oil, now known as Mobil Oil. Lola Katherine would take our mother to the radio station dressed like a child star (even though it wasn't television) and Mother would sing children's songs. She was about 4 and she was adorable.



Mother and Daddy had a beach house at Crystal Beach, Texas, where, for years they entertained with their wonderful fish fry parties. They, both being exceptional "fisherpeople," caught most of their fish in the bay. Mother loved to fish!



After Daddy died, Mama moved to Calder Woods Retirement Community and had 19 good years there. She made so many new friends and her 6 of her high school friends were there. She always had her hair and nails done until she died. She was a lovely, loving person. We will all miss her. We are so glad she was our Mother. Such a blessing for us. She always knew how much we loved her. She was told everyday.



Enjoy heaven, Mama fortunately we are all Christians and we know we will see you again.



Mother was preceded in death by her parents William Corbertt Edwards and Lola Katherine Edwards, her husband Walter Marshall Smith, her son, Bill Clawson, and her son-in-law, Terry Chilton.



She is survived by her daughters Carol Ann Chilton of Beaumont, Pam Patterson (Larry) of Lindale, Texas, and Lynn Clawson Blessing (Bruce) of Colmesneil, Texas. also surviving are her grandchildren Johnny Thompson, Boerne, Texas, Curt Thompson, Beaumont and Alexandra Chilton Ballengee (James) of Dallas, Texas, Lauren Boring (Burt) of Beaumont, Ben Clawson (Alyssa) of Katy, Texas, and Jordan Clawson of Boulder, Colorado.



Great grandchildren, Will and Aaron Thompson of Houston, Texas. Katelynn Thompson Ashabranner (Rob) of Groves, Texas, Faith Thompson Roach (Coby) of Bridge City, Texas. Olivia Thompson of New Braunfels, Texas, Cameron Yoesel (Ben) of Houston, Texas. Also Lola Katherine and Gavin Heyde of Dallas, Texas. Carolina, Amelia, and Eliza Boring of Beaumont, Josiah, Asher, Seth, and Judah Clawson of Katy, TExas. Great great granddaughter Quinn Yoesel.



Our family would like to thank, first of all, Francis Gonzalez, Mother's devoted, loving caregiver friend. Also we want to thank everyone at Dogwood Trails Manor in Woodville, Texas for their loving care and thoughtful nurses and doctors at Tyler County Hospital, Especially Dr. Baijnath. There will be graveside services for family only.



