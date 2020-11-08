1/1
Mary Ellen McDonald
1943 - 2020
Mary McDonald, age 76, went to be with our Lord on Wednesday November 4th, 2020. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in Jesus guided her daily life and ultimately gave her peace.

Mary was born in Houston, Texas. On February 20th 1961 she eloped and married her longtime friend and love, James McDonald. They celebrated 59 years of marriage together before Jesus took her home. Mary and James had two adult children, April Obermiller and James McDonald. Mary was a dedicated wife, mother, and Christian.

Mary loved to love on people and took pride in caring for her family. During COVID-19, her hands were rarely still as she began sewing masks for friends and family. She would often bake for family occasions. Although she performed many good deeds, her most exceptional quality was her gracious ability to forgive and to testify about the saving grace of Jesus Christ. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32- "And be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God in Christ forgave you."

Mary is survived by her husband, James McDonald; two adult children, April Obermiller, James McDonald; her four grandchildren Crystal and her husband Kolton Navarre, James and his spouse Marlana McDonald, Alexis Youst, and Hedi Dozier; her son-in-law Roger Obermiller; daughter-in-law Belsy McDonald; her eight great grandchildren Ashton McDonald, David Navarre, Gabriel McDonald, Kylie McDonald, Autumn McDonald, Wyatt McDonald, Abigail Dozier, and Jonah Dozier.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 6:00pm at Abundant Life Church (200 W Mink St, Willis, TX 77378). Private family interment will be held in Garden Park Cemetery. You are invited to view our webpage and leave written tributes to the family at cashnerconroe.com

Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
9367562126
