A celebration of Mary Evelyn Rogers Life, age 89, of Jasper, Texas, will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper, Texas with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Jasper, Texas. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until time of service, Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper.
Mary Evelyn Rogers was born on February 24, 1930 in Geneva, Texas to Andrew and Carrie Pate. She passed from this life on December 29, 2019 at Rayburn Nursing home in Jasper, Texas. Mary grew up in Bronson, Texas and graduated from Bronson High School. Mary was a former employee of Jasper Insurance Company and she taught piano and music. She remained very active in her Church and with the Jasper order of The Eastern Star #291. She was a longtime Jasper resident.
Mary is survived by her husband, E.E. (Ernie) Rogers, Jr.; her sister, Charles Ann Huffman; son, Larry Dickerson and his wife Sharon; stepson, Randy Rogers and his wife Gina; stepdaughter, Ernette Hall and her husband Gene; plus several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Carrie Pate; her sisters, Mattie Dorsey and Nellie White and her former husband, Jim Ray Dickerson.
In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.
