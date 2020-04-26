Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances Morgan Duesler. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances Morgan Duesler died at her home in Beaumont, Texas, of natural causes on April 23, 2020, at age 91.

She was born September 29, 1928, in Three Rivers, Texas, to Thomas Hampton Morgan, a true cowboy, and Jessye Frances Sowers Morgan, a public-school teacher. She grew up in Three Rivers, being taught in school several years by her mother. She graduated Three Rivers High School at age 16 and moved to Beaumont to attend nursing school at Lamar Tech and Hotel Dieu Hospital. After nursing school, she proudly worked as office nurse for Drs. Allison & Reimers, Dr. Grady Bevil, and Dr. Josh Esslinger for many years.

She was married to Earl J. Duesler in 1950, and he remained the love of her life, even after his death in 2003.They had 3 children, Donald and Thomas Duesler, and Diane Duesler Clark.

She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church-Beaumont and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She was widely known as being hardworking, unselfish, caring, and compassionate to everyone.

She was very proud to send all her children to college and post graduate studies at Baylor University, Texas A&M, and South Texas College of Law.

She is survived by her only sister, Shirley Patricia Richardson of Arlington, Texas; her children, Donald Wayne Duesler and wife, Marita, of Beaumont; Thomas Ward Duesler and wife, Ellen, of Beaumont; and Diane Nora Duesler Clark and husband, Michael, of El Lago, Texas; grandchildren, Susan Elizabeth Duesler of Dallas, Todd Morgan Duesler of Beaumont, Stephanie Louise Duesler of Austin, Michael James Duesler of Beaumont, Jessica Frances Clark of El Lago, and Christopher Michael Clark of El Lago; and great-grandchildren, Noah Lincoln Duesler and Aiden Ward Duesler of Beaumont, as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A family graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

