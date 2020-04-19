Mary Frances White (1926 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances White.
Service Information
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX
77713
(409)-866-3838
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Frances White, 93, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1926, to Emma Stewart Thomas and Blewitt Thomas, in Jasper. Mary was a longtime member of Rosedale Baptist Church, Beaumont.
Survivors include her son, James White, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Ben White and Jake White; and sister, Dorothy Jean Whitely, of Longview. She is preceded in death by her husband of seventy-four years, James White.
A family graveside service for Mrs. White will be held at Holten-Grigsby Cemetery in Beech Grove, Texas under the direction or Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.