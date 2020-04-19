Mary Frances White, 93, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born on October 27, 1926, to Emma Stewart Thomas and Blewitt Thomas, in Jasper. Mary was a longtime member of Rosedale Baptist Church, Beaumont.
Survivors include her son, James White, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Ben White and Jake White; and sister, Dorothy Jean Whitely, of Longview. She is preceded in death by her husband of seventy-four years, James White.
A family graveside service for Mrs. White will be held at Holten-Grigsby Cemetery in Beech Grove, Texas under the direction or Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020