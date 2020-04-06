Mary Grace Bower, 84, of Silsbee, died Wednesday, April 3, 2020. She was born on June 25, 1935, in Silsbee, to Essie Mae Fortenberry Jones and Archie Newton "Buck" Jones. Mary Grace was a retired Elementary School Teacher for Silsbee Independent School District.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary Ann Tucker and her husband, Russell and Catherine Bower Simmons and her husband, Grady; granddaughters, Ashley Marie Tucker and Amanda Kay Tucker-Smith and her husband, Travis, all of Silsbee; great-granddaughters, Lilah Patterson and Maggie Smith; and niece, Lou Anne Parish.
Mary Grace is preceded in death by her parents, Archie Newton "Buck:" Jones and Essie Mae Fortenberry Jones; husband, Warren Fox Bower; and her brother, Richard Elton Jones.
A family graveside service for Ms. Bower will be at R.S. Farmer Memorial Park, under the direction of Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee.
Memorial contributions can be made to Some Other Place, P.O. Box 0843, Beaumont, Texas 77704.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 6, 2020